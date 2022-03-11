Trail RCMP Report Covers Theft, Public Disturbance, more

Trail RCMP is out with their latest report detailing incidents between February 9th and March 7th.

Back on February 9th the Trail Detachment was alerted that an elderly man had caused a disturbance by yelling, screaming and making veiled threats inside the Rossland Provincial Courthouse. Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the man in order to chat with him about the incident.

Trail RCMP says a black mountain bike was reported stolen from a residence in the 2000 block of 4th Avenue last Thursday, March 3rd in Rossland. The model is a KHS 500 brand hardtail fat tire mountain bike and an image can be found here.

Last Friday, March 4th at 10AM, Trail RCMP caught word of a suspicious man wearing a light coloured hoodie who attempted to enter a locked, parked vehicle in the early morning hours on Diana Crescent. A screenshot of surveillance footage can be found by clicking here and the public is reminded to stay vigilant about locking residences, outbuildings and vehicles.

An officer was conducting a routine patrol last Saturday night around 11PM when he detained a blue 2014 Subaru Outback for operating without daytime running headlights on Trail’s Rossland Avenue. The 28-year old Kelowna man failed a roadside breath test after the officer detected an odour of liquor, and a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition consequently went out.

Lastly, police responded to a suspicious vehicle fire on Monday evening, March 7th, in the 3000 block of Highway 3B in Fruitvale. The blaze was extinguished without incident and a man and woman were seen carrying gas cans eastbound along Highway 3B shortly after the incident. Anyone with relative information is urged to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment.