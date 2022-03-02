Trail RCMP Report Seeks Suspect, Speaks to Hit and Run, Theft, more

(Image provided by Trail RCMP: "If you know the location of the man in the photograph, please contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP")

Trail RCMP's weekly wrap-up speaks to a hit and run incident, open alcohol in a vehicle and more.

Firstly a report to police on February 16th alleges that a 38-year old Nelson man was making veiled threats towards a Rossland Avenue business in Trail.

The man is believed to be somewhere in the West Kootenays and the public are being urged to help find him. Find the suspect image above.

Also from RCMP: A 68-year old resident is facing a number of charges after almost drinking alcohol in his vehicle last Friday afternoon, February 25th. An officer observed the act at 1:20PM while the man was parked just across from the Trail Detachment at 3601 Laburnum Drive.

The suspect was waiting for his passenger to pick up her licence upon confrontation, which had allegedly been seized for driving while impaired, and the 42-year old woman exited the area when witnessing the interaction with police. The man was fined $598 for lacking valid insurance, $109 for lacking proper number plates, and $230 for having open liquor in a motor vehicle.

Next on the detachment’s report is an incident that police caught word of at 1:10PM last Saturday, February 26th. Police learned that a 22-year old Trail woman was struck on a crosswalk by a man driving a black 2001 Acura car turning into the intersection of Second Avenue and Highway 3B.

The driver's side mirror reportedly broke off when knocking down the victim and he was later spotted at a Warfield business before continuing towards Rossland.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and the driver is described as a young indo-Canadian man with a beard and wearing a turban.

Lastly Trail RCMP learned on Monday, February 28th, that a grey and blue 2011 Giant Reign mountain bike was stolen from Iris Crescent in Trail. The bike is grey with blue writing on it, a blue and white seat and a big dent in the rear suspension frame.