Trail RCMP Report sees Suspect Nabbed, Drivers Prohibited, more

One highlight from Trail RCMP’s most recent weekly report saw the removal of overly scary Halloween decorations.

Police caught word of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Victoria and Cedar intersection on Sunday, October 24th, and followed up with the 36-year old Fruitvale man that it belongs to. RCMP explained that the fake blood and duct-taped words "HELP ME" decorating the vehicle was a little too scary and might cause more calls to the detachment.

A 43-year old Fruitvale man was arrested and released on Sunday for driving while prohibited and without licence plates. The Fruitvale man had told police he did not need a valid driver's licence or insurance to drive his truck.

A 23-year old Trail man was issued a 90-day roadside prohibition on Sunday for failing a breath sample test.

A complaint to police on Sunday morning was resolved peacefully after a 67-year old Trail woman reportedly threw a butter knife at an employee's back following a confrontation.

Lastly, police arrested the alleged suspect from last Wednesday’s theft and assault incident and will be pursuing charges. A man and son were allegedly pepper-sprayed when confronting someone on October 20th, regarding items stolen from their truck.

