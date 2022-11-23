Trail RCMP Report Sees Two Taken into Custody

Trail RCMP says a 40-year old resident has been released on several conditions following a roadside investigation last Monday, November 14th.

Police responded to a complaint of a man sleeping inside a running vehicle on Glover Road, initially finding items including a loaded shotgun. A subsequent search seized 7.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a replica handgun, knives, body armor, ammunition and more.

A separate incident Saturday afternoon, November 19th, saw a 53-year old West Kelowna man taken into custody before later being released.

Police arrived at a Glenwood Drive business where the 53-year old, who had allegedly threatened to assault someone, suddenly became cooperative with officers when presented with a taser.