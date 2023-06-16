Trail RCMP Report Spans Arrest Warrant, Break and Enter, more

Trail RCMP’s most recent weekly release includes the execution of an arrest warrant, a break and enter and more.

Last Friday, June 9th at 3:15PM, an off-duty officer noticed a 41-year old Trail man with over a dozen alleged outstanding criminal charges seated inside a parked vehicle located in the 1600-block of Marcolin Drive.

Officers had been searching for the man since May 25th, after he had removed his ankle monitoring bracelet and left his residence where he was under house arrest.

Trail’s William David Tyler faced the following eight newly sworn criminal charges in a bail hearing this past Wednesday, June 14:

Count #1 – Possession of a weapon contrary to Section 88(1) of the Criminal Code

Count #2 – Possession of a restricted weapon contrary to Section 91(1) of the Criminal Code

Count #3 – Possession of a weapon without a licence contrary to Section 92(1) of the Criminal Code

Count #4 – Occupy a vehicle while in possession of a restricted firearm contrary to Section 94(1) of the Criminal Code

Count #5 – Possession of a restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition capable of being discharges contrary to Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

Count #6 – Breach of a release order contrary to Section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code

Count #7 – Breach of a release order contrary to Section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code

Count #8 – Breach of a release order contrary to Section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code

“Our officers live and work in our small community and are never truly off the clock. We appreciate how they remain vigilant and go the extra mile to keep the community safe even on their personal time.” says Sergeant Mike Wicentowich

Break, enter, and theft charges are pending against a 31-year-old Trail man after a smash and grab from a Cedar Avenue business on Saturday, June 10th.

The suspect smashed the front door glass, a glass display case and stole items before fleeing.

RCMP says he was quickly caught after a witness saw the incident at 4:47AM.

“We continue to have some success in solving break-ins to businesses in downtown Trail. We ask business owners to ensure their businesses are secured every night, and recommend the installation of alarms and surveillance cameras to deter theft.” says Sergeant Wicentowich

Police received a report on Saturday at 3:31PM from a concerned parent, regarding local youths having liquor delivered to them by a local deliver company despite being underage.

The incident was subsequently referred to the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch who will investigate the company and incident.