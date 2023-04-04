Trail RCMP Report Spans Assault with Weapon, Weapon Possession, more

Trail RCMP's latest weekly release includes an arrest for possession of a weapon, an assault with a weapon, the Wandering Persons Registry and more.

This past Sunday, April 2nd, saw police respond at 12:45PM as a 39-year Trail man was allegedly assaulted with a cane by a 28-year-old Trail man in the 1400-block of Bay Avenue.

The two men knew each other, there were no serious injuries and the public was not in danger at anytime.

“Trail RCMP is responding to incidents involving the downtown vulnerable population. There continues to be a great need to provide safe shelter and spaces to help prevent incidents” says Sergeant Mike Wicentowich

The 28-year old was arrested pending a May 25th court appearance.

That same Sunday at 5PM, an officer was conducting a foot patrol when he arrested a 34-year old Trail man possessing a knife on Eldorado Street.

An outstanding warrant of arrest was also executed for several alleged previous offences including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused remains in custody and awaits a court appearance.

Later Sunday evening, at 7:17PM, an officer responded to a report of an unresponsive Trail woman who had locked herself inside a business bathroom.

The woman was transported to hospital due to a suspect drug overdose and made a full recovery.

“Trail RCMP believed drug overdoses will continue to be a prominent issue in the downtown area. We encourage the public to learn to recognize the signs and symptoms and contact emergency services if required, or learn to provide drug overdose first aid such as administering NARCAN when needed” adds the Sergeant

Now onto the Wandering Person Registry:

This Registry helps vulnerable persons in our community who may suffer from conditions that lead them to wander or other activities that can pose a risk.

The key objective is improving safety for vulnerable individuals in the area, by supporting communication between the police and vulnerable person prior to an incident occurring.

If you or someone you know might benefit from being added the Registry, contact the Trail RCMP Detachment.

Lastly click here to read about a man evading arrest with connections to the West Kootenays.