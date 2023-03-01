Trail RCMP Report Spans Online Fruad, Extortion, BB-Gun, more

Trail RCMP is raising a red flag following multiple recent incidents of online fraud and extortion.

Last Wednesday, February 22nd, heard a report of rental fraud in the 300-block of 9th Avenue.

A Ymir couple seeking a rental around Trail followed through on one advertised property, but decided to pay a visit in person when the suspect asked them to sign an agreement and send a deposit prior to meeting. The property's real owner confirmed it was not for rent and police advised contact with the suspect cease. The identity of the suspect is still unknown.

Saturday afternoon, February 25th, heard a report to police that an online extortion attempt in Fruitvale was threatening to post the victim's nude photographs online unless they transferred $500.

A similar extortion attempt in Trail was reported to police on Sunday evening but the victim noted the images were created nine years ago and was surprised they had resurfaced.

Both matters were investigated further but neither suspects were identified. Police say not sending these images is the best way to protect yourself and Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children.

Trail RCMP is also reporting another incident of a resident being shot with a BB-gun.

The 38-year old shot in the face yesterday, February 28th, in the 1300-block of Pine Avenue is reportedly the same victim who was previously shot with plastic BB's on February 19th.

The man did not see his attacker but a witness lead RCMP to a 34-year old Trail man who was arrested on an outstanding unendorsed warrant of arrest.

Lastly, the Trail Detachment doesn’t want residents to miss out on Saturday’s Special Olympics BC event at Gyro Park. Special Olympics BC is hosting a water balloon fight and cold plunge event for athletes, coaches and volunteers at 11AM on March 4th.