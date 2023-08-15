Trail RCMP Reports Covers Discovery of Human Remains, Break and Enter

Trail RCMP says human remains were discovered near Hwy 3B and Lins Road.

A report last Wednesday, August 9th, came from a resident who was looking for her lost dog when she found the remains.

Trail RCMP and Nelson Forensics examined the scene and a forensic autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

“Trail RCMP is in the early stages of this investigation and hope to have answers soon about what factors lead to this person’s death.” says Sergeant Mike Wicentowich

Anyone with relative information should contact police.

The Trail Detachment responded to a break enter and theft on Saturday morning, August 12th.

Culprits stole up to 10 Microsoft laptops worth about $20,000 from a business in the 1100 clock of Cedar Avenue.

A second business in the same building was also broken into but nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Also on Saturday, RCMP nabbed a prohibited driver.

A Trail Officer was patrolling in a market police vehicle shortly after 9PM when he spotted the 45-year old Trail woman, driving a 2004 Buick Le Sabre on Robertson Street.

The woman was detained roadside before being arrested for driving while prohibited.

She was released from the scene after a short detention although her vehicle was impounded for up to seven days.

A court appearance is scheduled for October 11th in Rossland.