Trail RCMP Responds to Break and Enter, more

Trail RCMP's latest report highlights a break and enter to a business and the recovery of allegedly stolen items.

Police caught word last Friday, February 10th at 10:28AM, of an unconscious male inside a Victoria Street business.

A 26-year old Trail man, passed out in a washroom stall, woke up when officers attended but was wearing military camouflage clothing that was believed to be stolen from a vehicle earlier that morning.

Other items worth around $3000 were also discovered and the 26-year old makes his first court appearance late-April.

On Sunday, February 12th around 2:30AM, police responded to a reported break and enter in progress at Dairy Queen on Bay Avenue.

A passerby witnessed a window being smashed and a male climbing inside, who police noted upon arrival had painted his face black and was looking back out the window.

Upon existing the front door, officers identified the 35 year old Trail man and then arrested him, pending a May court date.