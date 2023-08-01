Trail RCMP Responds to Disturbance at Hospital, more

Trail RCMP's latest weekly release includes a disturbance caused at the hospital and an incident involving alleged street drugs.

The report suggests that an incident last Thursday, July 27th, was one of the more unusual calls received regarding alleged street drug use.

RCMP Officers responded to a report of a man lying on the grass who appeared to be deceased at about 8:30PM.

First responders arrived at the 1200-block of Esplanade Avenue where the 35-year old Trail man was then confirmed to be alive and insisted that he slept with his eyes open.

Nearby companions said they would look after him.

“This was one of the more unusual calls we received regarding alleged street drug use. I hope his friends remember to moisturize his eyeballs every now and then.” says Sergeant Mike Wicentowich

The next day, Friday July 28th, a 40-year old Fruitvale man was arrested for causing a disturbance at the hospital.

Trail RCMP responded to an intoxicated male screaming loudly and refusing to leave the hospital shortly after 2AM.

The Fruitvale man had been discharged from the hospital hours earlier but became confrontational with staff and refused to leave.

“Our medical professionals do their best to deliver quality care while dealing with all sort of behaviour when completing their duties. Please keep this in mind when you attend the hospital. Kindness, patience, and understanding is always appreciated.” says Sergeant Wicentowich

The arrested male was picked up the next morning by a family member once sober and expressed regret.