Trail RCMP Responds to Toy Gun Incident Downtown

Another weekly report from Trail RCMP details a busy past few days.

On Friday, February 17th, RCMP and Integrated Road Safety Unit officers attended a single motor vehicle roll-over in Rossland. A 62-year old West Kelowna woman lost control of a 2021 Ford Ranger around a corner, sliding off the highway and rolling onto the roof.

Police note the vehicle's lack of winter tires as a leading factor in the crash.

Early Saturday morning, February 18th, officers attended another single motor vehicle roll-over in Rossland, but this time winter tires were not deemed an issue. A 26-year old Vancouver man had lost control of a 2007 Toyota Tacoma on an icy corner, but all four occupants escaped uninjured.

Sunday night, February 19th, saw RCMP respond to a report of eight youths who allegedly shot pedestrians with toy guns while traveling in vehicles downtown Trail.

Officers determined that the vulnerable street population surrounding the La Nina shelter were being targeted with BB's and eventually located vehicles containing six youth and two 18-year old adults from Trail, Warfield, Rossland and Grindrod.

A 36-year old victim spoke to the youth about how the events had impacted both him and his wife, and while criminal charges were in the books for those involved, the victim chose to instead treat this as a learning opportunity.

Lastly, Trail RCMP is highlighting an arrest from back on February 9th.

An officer from BC-Highway Patrol Nelson Police Dog Services learned that a vehicle was uninsured and stopped it for investigation on Highway-3B.

Police would locate a loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine on the passenger's waste, plus an additional loaded handgun and a small quantity of drugs in powdered form.