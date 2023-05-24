Trail RCMP Seek Help Locating Wanted Man, Report Seizing Guns and Ammo

(Image provided by Trail RCMP: 42-year-old Michael Allan Struthers)

A weekly media release from Trail and Greater District RCMP details firearms and ammunition seized in Warfield, a sudden death in downtown Trail and a request for assistance in locating somebody.

42-year old Michael Allan Struthers of Castlegar has an outstanding unendorsed BC Warrant of Arrest for Assault. He disappeared from his residence on April 24th after cutting off his ankle monitor and fleeing.

The Castlegarian is believed to be in the Trail area and might be driving a blue older model Subaru, with no muffler, bearing the BC license plate SV055S. The vehicle was last seen on May 20th in the Fruitvale area.

Struthers (pictured above) is described as Caucasian, 6 feet and 1 inches tall, 180 lbs, with blue eyes and light brown and gray hair. He is known to be violent and may be in possession of weapons, so the public should not attempt to approach or apprehend him.

Trail police responded to a report of an abandoned side-by-side off-road vehicle and firearm located in a wooded area near a Warfield bike path, on May 11th.

Once there, officers recovered the vehicle, a shotgun, a submachine gun, ammunition and other firearms related items. Police also learned that the off-road vehicle was stolen from an area near Slocan.

The matter remains under investigation and the Nelson Forensic Identification Section RCMP will conduct a forensic examination of the items seized.

Saturday afternoon, May 20th at 3:38PM, emergency responders attended a report of a person who appeared to be in distress in the 1600-block of Trail’s Bay Avenue.

Once on scene, police discovered that the 52-year old Trail man in question was deceased.

A witness was interviewed who believed the man consumed street drugs prior to his death, and although the cause of death has yet to be determined, foul play is not suspected at this time.