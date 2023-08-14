Trail RCMP Seek Public Help Locating Wanted Man
Trail RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating Peter Burgie but warn not to approach him as he's considered armed and dangerous.
Burgie is wanted on numerous outstanding BC warrants and was last known to be in the Pend-d’Oreille River area.
The Trail man is described as Caucasian, six-foot three-inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Click here for the full statement.
-
UPDATED: Fire Chief Speaks to Trail Wildfire, Now Under ControlThe Trail Creek, or Hanna Creek, wildfire west of Highway 22 and north of Highway 3B was discovered around noon on Sunday at an estimated 0.8 hectares.
-
WildsafeBC Speaks to Low Number of Bear SightingsThomson says as huckleberry numbers start to dwindle, sightings could increase, but another potential impact is wildfires.
-
Grand Forks RCMP Speaks to Boat Patrol OperationsGrand Forks RCMP explains that a Reserve Constable would normally cruise the lake and the community through summer months but Reserve Constables are currently tied up, between filling gaps at detachments and supporting wildfire operations.
-
Nelson Council Draws Closer to Adopting Ban on Public Substance UseCouncil chatted with Public Health Officer Sue Pollock and counter parts for about an hour on Tuesday before debating for another hour.
-
Woman Fatally Struck by Train in Nelson, Trail RCMP ReportThe Nelson Police Department says they responded at 8:40AM to the CP-Rail Tracks near the 1000-block of Sproat Drive.
-
Weather Forecaster Speaks to Current Trends and July 2023 StatsLast month was hot and dry with 10% of normal precipitation and a mean monthly temperature of 22.8 degrees.
-
Trail Homeless Shelter Proposed for Riverside AvenueThe shelter with up to 25-beds is slated for land between the Old Bridge and the Columbia River Skywalk.
-
BC Wildfire Service Actions New Fires, Davidson Brook Blaze Being HeldVisit the BC Wildfire Service Map for the latest on fires across the region.
-
Police Respond to Arson Fire, Man Arrested at Music FestivalThe bridge in Genelle, north of Lower China Creek Road, saw extensive damage to the rail system and bridge estimated to cost one-million dollars.