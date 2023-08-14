Trail RCMP Seek Public Help Locating Wanted Man

Trail RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating Peter Burgie but warn not to approach him as he's considered armed and dangerous.

Burgie is wanted on numerous outstanding BC warrants and was last known to be in the Pend-d’Oreille River area.

The Trail man is described as Caucasian, six-foot three-inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

