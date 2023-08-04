Trail RCMP Shares August Long Weekend Travel Tips

August long weekend is here and the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment says staying safe and preparing are essential for a trouble free vacation.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich has advice for anyone travelling our local roads:

“Respect the rules of the road because the safer you drive the safer it is for everybody. You know wildlife and nature are a big part of the West Kootenay, please maintain a respectful distance and make sure you don’t leave any trash or belongings behind that animals perhaps would get interested in. This includes locking your cars because bears have been known to enter cars in our area.”

Wicentowich reminds everyone to obey traffic laws and make sure your vehicle is in good condition:

“It’s busy for everybody in BC because there’s a number of people travelling on the roads. So we tend to end up in bottle necks, there tends to be more motor vehicle accidents or conflicts our in our vacation areas. So we’re just asking people to be prepared…. We’re just out there making sure people are driving safely and that their vehicles are in good shape out on the roadways.”

Here are some more safety tips from RCMP:

Plan Ahead: Before setting off on your adventure, plan your itinerary, including travel routes, accommodations, and activities. Share your travel plans with a family member or friend, so they know your whereabouts in case of emergency.

Check Vehicle Safety: If you are going on a road trip, ensure your vehicle in is good condition. If you can, schedule a maintenance check to inspect brakes, tires, engine, and fluids. Carry an emergency kit, include a spare tire, jack, jumper cables, flashlight, and first-aid supplies.

Pack Wisely: Keep travel documents, identification, and any required medications in a secure, easily accessible place.

Stay Hydrated: Face it, it is hot! Whether you are travelling by car, place, or another mode of transportation, staying hydrated is crucial. Carry a reusable water bottle and refill it whenever possible. Dehydration can lead to heat fatigue and sickness, so make an conscious effort to drink plenty of water throughout your journey.

Drive Safely: If you are driving, adhere to all traffic rules, speed limits, and avoid distractions like texting or using a smartphone with driving. Take regular breaks to combat drive fatigue, and never drink and drive. If you are travelling long distances, share your driving duties with others to prevent exhaustion.

Be Cautious: Always lock your vehicles and do not store your valuables inside when enjoying a holiday location or attraction.

Respect Wildlife and Nature: If you are spending time in nature, follow the Leave No Trace principles. Respect wildlife from a safe distance, and never feed or approach wild animals. Dispose of trash properly and leave nature as you found it to preserve the environment for future visitors.

Check Weather Conditions: Stay informed about weather conditions at your destination and along your travel route. Be prepared for sudden changes in weather, especially if you are engaging in outdoor activities. REMEMBER FIRES ARE BANNED!

Purchase Travel Insurance: Invest in a comprehensive travel insurance that covers medical emergencies, trip cancellations, and other unforeseen circumstances. Having insurance provides peace of mind and financial protection in case of unexpected events.

Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with local news and travel advisories for your destination. Stay informed about any potential risks or safety concerns that may arise during your stay.

ICBC statistics suggest that on average, two people lose their lives and 562 are injured in over 2000 crashes this long weekend in BC every year.

That includes 78 people injured in over 350 crashes for the Southern Interior.

Distracted driving, impaired driving and failing to yield the right of way are the top contributing factors in these crashes.