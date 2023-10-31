Trail RCMP Shares Halloween Safety Tips

(Image provided by Trail RCMP: Victim Service Support Dog Ireland dressed up as a police officer today. “Cst. Austin Rooney of Trail [left] is with her.”)

The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment has Halloween safety tips for ghosts, ghouls, Spidermen, Barbies and trick-or-treaters alike.

Stick to well-lit areas while treat-or-treating to ensure visibility and safety for everyone involved.

Choose costumes with bright colours or add reflective tape to enhance visibility, especially when dark.

Plan a route in advance and share it with family or friends. Set a specific time to return home.

Teach kids to look both ways before crossing streets, use crosswalks whenever possible, and never zig-zag back and forth across streets.

Avoid masks that obstruct vision. Consider using non-toxic face paint or makeup as a safer alternative.

Carry a flashlight or glow stick to illuminate the way and make your group more noticeable.

Inspect all treats before consuming them. Discard any unwrapped or suspicious items.

Establish a buddy system, so kids are always accompanied by a friend or family member.

Remind children not to enter strangers’ homes and to only visit well-lit houses with lights on.

Carry a cell phone and call 911 if there is an emergency

