Trail RCMP Shares Halloween Safety Tips


(Image provided by Trail RCMP: Victim Service Support Dog Ireland dressed up as a police officer today. “Cst. Austin Rooney of Trail [left] is with her.”)

The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment has Halloween safety tips for ghosts, ghouls, Spidermen, Barbies and trick-or-treaters alike.

  • Stick to well-lit areas while treat-or-treating to ensure visibility and safety for everyone involved.
  • Choose costumes with bright colours or add reflective tape to enhance visibility, especially when dark.
  • Plan a route in advance and share it with family or friends. Set a specific time to return home.
  • Teach kids to look both ways before crossing streets, use crosswalks whenever possible, and never zig-zag back and forth across streets.
  • Avoid masks that obstruct vision. Consider using non-toxic face paint or makeup as a safer alternative.
  • Carry a flashlight or glow stick to illuminate the way and make your group more noticeable.
  • Inspect all treats before consuming them. Discard any unwrapped or suspicious items.
  • Establish a buddy system, so kids are always accompanied by a friend or family member.
  • Remind children not to enter strangers’ homes and to only visit well-lit houses with lights on.
  • Carry a cell phone and call 911 if there is an emergency

Bounce Radio wishes a happy and safe Halloween to readers and listeners.

12