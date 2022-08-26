Trail RCMP Weekly Report Spans MVI, Break and Enter, more

Trail RCMP have some safety reminders after responding to a collision between a motorcycle and a deer last Friday, August 19th, on Hwy-3B near Rossland.

A 38-year old Penticton motorcyclist and deer both ended up in the ditch but the Pentictonite was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

Police encourage you to watch for other drivers' clues on the road, plan your path prior to a curve and practice emergency braking and obstacle avoidance.

That’s not all from yesterday’s weekly report: RCMP also responded to a break and enter last Friday night at Station Road residence in Trail.

Officers arrived to find a 55-year old Salmo man had allegedly forced his way into the unoccupied home and was arrested before police learned he has an outstanding warrant of arrest. The man stole some food and pair of white women socks.

Lastly Trail RCMP responded to word from a monitoring company on Saturday, August 20th, regarding a 33-year old Trail man violating his order to remain in his Green Avenue residence.

The man's electric monitoring ankle bracelet provided the company and police up-to-date locations and the man was caught by Trail and Salmo police on Sunday morning. The 33 year old's next court appearance goes August 29th in Rossland.