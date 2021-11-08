Trail Skills Centre Says Gap Between Living, Minimum Wages Dropping

(Image provided by Trails Skills Centre: Fruitvale Mayor Steve Morissette)

The living wage has dropped in the Greater Trail area and the Trail Community Skills Centre says the gap between that and the minimum wage is also dropping.

The living wage is the hourly amount that each of two working parents with two young children must earn to meet basic needs. The Trail Community Skills Centre says the 2021 living wage for Trail and surrounding communities is $18.15 per hour down from $18.83 just two years ago.

“We’re hoping that puts the living wage within reach for a whole bunch of businesses in the region so they too can become certified to become living wage employers….” says Executive Director Morag Carter.

“When people are paid properly and they’re not totally worried about being able to make rent, or feed their kids or pay bills…. When there is a little bit of extra money in the household that money gets spent locally….” she adds.

If Carter had it her way, she says there would be living wage employers all over the region:

“Steve Morissette who is the Mayor Fruitvale led the charge for Fruitvale to become a living wage employer…. and when he was certified his challenge was to get as many local councils (and) as many local governments in the region as possible to join him.”

She adds change is reflective of public policy changes since 2018 and notably investments to childcare.