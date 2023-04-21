Trail Smoke Eaters Coach and GM Addresses Weekend Spring Camp
The Trail Smoke Eaters are expecting about 100 players for this weekend's spring camp.
Coach and GM Tim Fragle expects competition to be tough for the few openings on next year's roster:
“We only lose five player heading into next year which is a good thing. That means we return players who not only were a part of the team but got to play a lot of minutes due to our injuries so we have some good, experienced players returning….”
“We’re looking to probably add a few defencemen and a couple forwards still. You know we have almost a hundred kids coming to camp, so it will be an exciting camp for us and we’re going to look to solidify our roster coming out of that camp.”
Fragle is confident in returning goalies Teagan Kendrick and Keegan Maddocks:
“Both boys have experience at the BCHL level and Maddocks has experience at the western league level, hence the reason we kind of use both of them down the stretch.”
The Smokies were eliminated by the Penticton Vees in this year’s BCHL playoffs last month.
