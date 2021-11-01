Transit Exchange Talks Return to Nelson Council Chambers

Nelson City Council was pleased with last Tuesday's presentation as BC Transit and Watt Consulting representatives gave an update on the proposed Transit Exchange.

April's discussion on the Victoria Street proposal heard stakeholder concerns including loading zone and parking space losses. Talks throughout October 26th heard revisions including parking reconfiguration and trade-offs, washroom relocation and alternate crosswalk placements.

Councillor Cal Renwick has heard from stakeholders at public workshops and appreciates the resident feedback:

“They were concerned but overall for the best part they were very respectful. They were concerned about their particular case if you will, but most of them or it seems like all of them; they like the idea of the concept.”

“It’s gonna [sic] be another step forward for our community and an upgrade for our transit users and at the end of the day that’s really what it’s all about; making it comfortable, making it simple and making it regular for people to be able to take transit as the first option (and) not their last one.” says Mayor John Dooley.

“We don’t have the same kind of large sidewalks we have on Baker Street, but if there is some idea that some of these curbside areas are able to accommodate some more convenient and usable bike parking. I think that’s an area we want to kind of build out that capacity….” adds Councillor Keith Page.

One community concern previously expressed was impacts to existing commercial uses but the exchange option moving forwards clusters transit usages closer to Stanley Street. The next steps are advancing a business case to apply for grant funding and if successful, council's final approval.