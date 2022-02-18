TUP, Abandoned Property Policy, more Covered by Grand Forks Council

Grand Forks City Council has voted to grant BC Housing a one-year extension to their Temporary Use Permit for the Hardy View Shelter.

Hardy View houses 15 to 20 vulnerable individuals per night but the City still hopes to find a suitable location for both a Shelter and Supportive Housing facility. Temporary Use Permits can be renewed just once for a length of between one day and three years, but Councillor Everett Baker presented the motion to renew for just one year:

“The facts that I have before me which is you know there’s been zero files with the RCMP, certainly have not heard any community complaints…. I don’t believe the City has had any. BC Housing has continued to work with the City collaboratively….”

“…. You know they’re doing well when people are complaining that they’re having a tough time getting in or they’re removed because of bad behavior. So that speaks well to Boundary Family Services and their staff and think they deserve a great appreciation from the City.” he adds

Baker was appointed the City’s liaison to Housing Minister David Eby in 2020. Grand Forks City Council also carried his motion to explore buying back the infamous 2nd Street lot from BC Housing. The initial transitional housing proposal for 2nd Street back in 2018 split the community down the middle, but November heard that supportive housing is no longer on the table for that lot.

More action from Monday’s City Council meetings saw a draft Abandoned Property and Shelters Policy presented for feedback and review. The document takes a pro-active and reactive approach to minimizing unlawful camping following court orders, resolutions and injunctions that have gone out over the past couple years.

Mayor Brian Taylor hopes to add an appeal process as going to court is costly for vulnerable populations:

“Like we have very fast action in this document and what if there were extenuating circumstances that were not known to the individuals that have imposed whatever we do? So this would be a secondary approach to say ‘look this is what was going on’….”

“So after everything’s done, they then can appeal what happened by coming to council and saying ‘I want my stuff back so I can go live there again’? Is that what you’re saying?” Councillor Cathy Korolek asks Mayor Taylor “I’m not saying they can go live there again, I’m saying if there was some major misunderstanding and there was a wrong done we would have an opportunity as council to correct it.”

The Policy is set to come back for adoption March 7th. January's Transient Liaison report lists 44 total points of contact with individuals, 12 calls for service, nine clean-ups and three shelter removals. Barriers include a lack of meal availability on weekends if unable to access the Hardy View Shelter. The report notes activity has been quieter through colder weather, but not without fires and outdoor temporary shelters.