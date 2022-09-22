U-Haul Discussions Return to Grand Forks Council Chambers, TUP Denied

Another attempt to bring a U-Haul business to Grand Forks was denied yet again by City Council on Tuesday, September 20th.

Councillor Zak Eburne-Stoodley spoke to the the City's lack of alternate locations and hoped a Temporary Permit would ease any concerns raised through an earlier Rezoning request. The applicant has sought a permanent location for almost two years and hoped to at least test the operational impact on the area in question.

Councillor Christine Thompson called the motion that saw this latest request denied:

“In my considered opinion this is kind of coming through the backdoor and I am not prepared to entertain this application. If he wants to bring it to the next council, so be-it; but this councillor is opposed.”

“Having approximately twelve rental trucks and maybe eight trailers parked on a lot in the middle of a residential area is not the most attractive thing. The OCP was worked on hard, we all participated in that and we have had public input on this. We’ve received some letters saying they (residents) do not support it….” says Councillor Cathy Korolek

Meanwhile, Councillor Chris Moslin is disappointed that August's original motion was denied:

“Even the best written OCP with the best outside experts aren’t going to be able to predict the economic ebb and flows of your community. This community desperately needs a U-Haul business (and) not just so residents and new residents can move in….”

Temporary Permits are only active for one to three years but follow a similar process to Rezoning, such as notifying impacted neighbours throughout the process. Councillor Stoodley considers 1980-68th Avenue the only ideal location at this point.