Update: Structure Fire at Salmo Hotel Extinguished

Update (3:36PM):

Salmo RCMP tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that today’s structure fire at the Salmo Hotel is now extinguished.

Detachment Commander Corporal Darryl Orr explains:

“We were called at about 1PM today to respond to a structure fire at the Salmo Hotel…. So our members responded with our local fire. The fire is currently out. We’ve searched, along with fire, the premises and everybody was able to get out without injury thankfully.... There was significant structure damage as a result of the fire and fire suppression efforts unfortunately.”

“Any (traffic) diversion would have been temporary just in local traffic there…. Our role as first responder is to protect life and property so we were a support role to the initial fire response.” adds the Detachment Commander

Corporal Darryl Orr says that it’s a big loss to the community:

“Hopefully we’re able to rebuild and get it going as soon as possible and get back to normal but again, it’s a big loss (and) a historical site. Any loss of a business in Salmo greatly affects the community so it’s a sad day for Salmo, but hopefully we can rebuild the building and get back to where we were.”

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing but it isn’t currently considered suspicious.

Initial story:

First responders are on scene for a large active structure fire at the Salmo Hotel.

Images of the incident are being shared across social media that show the roof of the historic building fully engulfed in flames.

The Village of Salmo is urging residents not to use their water:

“DUE TO A LARGE STRUCTURE FIRE PLEASE DO NOT USE WATER AS WE NEED TO CONSERVE IT TO BATTLE THE BLAZE.” says the Village’s Facebook page

Traffic on Highway 6 through Salmo is reportedly being diverted.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more details as they become available.