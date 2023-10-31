UPDATED: All Safely Evacuated Following Bomb Threat at LVR, Nelson
UPDATE: The Nelson Police Department says the situation at LVR is clear and nothing suspicious was found.
The Secondary School has been turned back over to staff and faculty.
The City of Nelson is reporting an alleged bomb threat at L.V. Rogers High School earlier today, October 31st.
All students and faculty have been safely evacuated and as of 1:25PM emergency personnel were sweeping the premises.
“L.V. Rogers Secondary School is closed October 31, 2023 during the afternoon. The School will re-open November 1, 2023.” reads the School District 8 website
The public is asked to refrain from entering the area.
The City says more updates will be provided as the situation progresses.
