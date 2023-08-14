UPDATED: Fire Chief Speaks to Trail Wildfire, Now Under Control

Bounce Radio News caught up with Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue this morning, August 14th.

Chief Dan Derby says the fire was deemed Under Control by Sunday evening, but fire activity will continue:

“While we called fire control yesterday you’re going to continue to see fire activity in that area for the coming days until we can actually call the fire out. I would say we’re days away from actually being able to do that. Just because it’s the type of vegetation and the ground there it’s going to take some work and it’s hot and dirty work to be able to really get in there and put out all the hot spots…. Crews put in sprinklers around a large portion of the fire last night to try and contain the fire and continue to keep the relative humidity down in the area of the fire. So all of those things and the regular patrols will help us to manage the fire in the coming days.”

Chief Derby says five stations and 29 firefighters provided mutual aid to Teck fire crews:

“We were able to access the fire at the top, from the Warfield plant and we felt good about that but a lot of the fire activity was either under or near some of the high voltage transmission lines in the area. So that limited what the air support could do to help us…..”

Derby says both Teck and Kootenay Boundary Fire Crews set out this morning to investigate the cause, which is suspected to be human in nature.

He adds that interagency training with BC Wildfire Service “paid off in spades” and he’s proud of both the work of firefighters and the relationships of the fire department.

The blaze is now in the hands of Teck fire crews while KBRFR continues to offer mutual aid.

A wildfire in Trail is now listed as under control after the BC Wildfire Service and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded yesterday, August 13th.

The Trail Creek, or Hanna Creek, wildfire west of Highway 22 and north of Highway 3B was discovered around noon on Sunday at an estimated 0.8 hectares (now 0.6).

The fire was close to structures although none were immediately threatened.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more details once available.

Elsewhere around the region:

The West Kokanee wildfire north of Nelson is now listed as being held at 46-hectares.

That fire was discovered on August 7th about 15 kilometres north of the city.

The Carpenter Mountain fire northeast of New Denver is listed as being held and 28-hectares.

That fire was also discovered on August 7th roughly three kilometres northeast of the village.