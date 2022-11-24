Updated: Interior Health Announces GF Staffing Incentives

The Bounce Radio Newsroom followed-up with Interior Health this week following Wednesday’s announcement to support staffing challenges in Grand Forks.

Executive Director of Clinical Operations for Kootenay Boundary and Cancer Care Lannon De Best speaks to the incentives being offered effective immediately:

“These include retention bonuses for eligible staff, referral bonuses for our IH staff who make a referral to recruit someone new to Interior Health, access to North Health’s Travel Resource Program….”

“…. The Travel Resource Program as I understand is a team of health care professionals that work for Northern Health and their role is to travel and work for short or medium periods of time in communities where there are staffing challenges.”

“This is available to all of our services that are offered in the Boundary region, outside of Grand Forks, for our hospital, long term care and community programs.” adds De Best

There is no defined timeline or deadline for these incentives.

The Province says new supports will bring more frontline healthcare workers to Grand Forks in face of critical staffing challenges.

New incentives announced yesterday, November 23rd, include up to $2000 in a quarterly retention bonus depending on how much staff work, 1.5-times the normal wage for staff that travel over 40-kilometers from other Interior Health worksites to help in Grand Forks, plus the community's inclusion in Northern Health's Travel Resource Program extension.

Additional staff are needed to stabilize emergency services and reduce the risk of interruptions after limited staffing temporarily closed Boundary Hospital's inpatient beds back in March.

Incentives are available to eligible staff at the Hospital, Hardy View Lodge and community settings like home support and mental health.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.