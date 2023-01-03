UPDATED: KIJHL Announces Disciplines Following Multi-Fight Incident

Bounce Radio has since learned that the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League won't be providing further comment on this incident until an investigation has been completed.

Now however, the worldwide hockey community is having their say.

The incident gained over 2000 upvotes and 300 comments on popular blog site Reddit in just 16 hours, while a video posted back on January 31st to Twitter now sits at roughly 250,000 views.

A series of January 1st Tweets from Twitter user MarioDiBella1 referred to "drunk mascots that strike me and my assistant coach", called another user a "fanboy" and a "coward", and also added "too bad you weren't in the arena to witness the events leading up to the line brawl".

Mario DiBella had previously coached the Nelson squad, although the Twitter account is not verified.

Bounce Radio will follow-up once more information is available.

Ten total players and one team staff member are being disciplined following a multi-fight incident at a Kootenay International Junior Hockey League game.

The New Years Eve match between Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs is seeing a total of 35 games suspended to Nelson players and eight games to Beaver Valley players.

Return dates for Nelson players range from January 13th to January 24th while the suspended Nitehawks are all eligible to return on the 13th.

The multi-fight incident occurred with roughly 20-minutes remaining in the second period.

Nelson Head Coach Adam DiBella is also suspended indefinitely pending completion of an internal investigation.