UPDATED: Trail RCMP Issues Missing Person Alert for Genelle Man
(Images provided by Trail RCMP)
Friday Update: RCMP has confirmed that missing Gregory Dean Gritchin has been found deceased.
The circumstance is described as non-suspicious.
Trail RCMP has issued a missing person alert for Gregory Dean Gritchin.
Police have learned that the 55-year old Genelle man has not been in contact with his extended family for the last four days.
The individual was last seen in the 100-block of Columbia Avenue in Castlegar and had his dog with him at the time of disappearance.
An officer investigating the disappearance has not been able to locate him, or his grey 2018 Jeep Cherokee bearing BC licence plate LW246S.
Mr. Gritchin may have suffered a medical incident and his family is concerned about his state of health and wellbeing, adding the lack of contact is unusual.
Mr. Gritchin is described as:
- Caucasian,
- 6’3 feet tall,
- Approximately 250 lbs,
- Grey hair
- Brown eyes
-
