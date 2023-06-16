Ursa Project Society Co-Directors Speak to Mission, Auction, more

The Ursa Project Society is a non-profit in Nelson working to reduce bear-human conflict and the number of black bears being destroyed.

The Society launched last year and supports WildsafeBC's operations with additional outreach and boots on the ground.

Nelson saw 17 black bear deaths last year and 478 conflict reports.

Co-Director Anita Johnson calls it a dangerous misconception to believe trapped bears are being relocated:

“Bear deaths have more than tripled in the last ten or eleven years, which is a little ironic because 2011 was the year that the wildlife attractant bylaws were passed in Nelson. So that being said it makes a pretty strong case for the need for increased bylaw enforcement.”

“People think that a bear getting into their garbage or their fruit tree isn’t that big of a deal, because the bear will be trapped and released somewhere, (but) that’s a really dangerous misconception. It contributes to a lack of interest by people to do better. We think that if more people knew that these trapped bears would be killed it might be incentive for people to be more responsible.”

Johnson believes that Nelson will one day join BC's list of ten official bear-smart communities:

“I think it’s obvious after last year’s events that bear conservation is important to people. Not only to residents but also tourists and we think that the City recognizes that. So we’ve been really encouraging them to step up their game with waste management policies, bylaw enforcement and referencing to them what the Bear Smart Program looks like.”

Johnson adds that bears cannot be managed and poor habits by humans creates a vicious cycle.

Co-Director Katie Graves speaks to the Society’s online silent auction active June 9th through 16th:

“The attention from the community, the outpouring from the businesses has been draw dropping. What people have offered for us to put up on the auction; the gifts are astounding…. Today we’re up over 100 members of people that have joined the page.”

The purpose of the auction is to raise funds for educational materials and program expenses.