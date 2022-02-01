Vehicle Electrification Woes Discussed in Nelson Capital Plan Review

A rundown on the City of Nelson's vehicle fleet during a Ten Year Capital Plan review last week, January 28th, serves as a great example of how climate action efforts trickle into each municipal sector.

Staff summarized efforts to electrify vehicles for public works, first responders and more. Electrification remains a high priority for the City but obstacles like servicing options, all-wheel-drive (and 4x4) availability and even Worksafe standards aren't helping. Councillor Rik Logtenberg commends presenters, suggesting any effort at this stage in the game is making progress towards the City's ultimate goal:

“I’m really heartened to hear that you’re just making the effort and identifying roadblocks. However we’re not harnessing the full value of the work you’re doing unless we can share those lessons broadly and maybe even help to unlock some of the barriers you’re running up against.”

Logtenberg says taking annual updates somewhere like the Association of Kootenay and Boundary Local Government's convention could help highlight barriers and start knocking them down. One obstacle identified when trying to land an electric SUV for the City’s fleet is that a certified Worksafe barrier is required between the driver’s compartment and wherever tools are being stored, but newer vehicles don’t have those barriers and as a result, can’t haul equipment.

“I would be really appreciative if we could take whatever this assessment is going to be and come forward with an electrification plan of some sort that could be presented to council, be a report to council for the next ten years to map out that transition….” adds Councillor Keith Page

Mayor John Dooley says there is a fine line between being a guinea pig for climate action and being successful:

“Being a guinea pig could be quite costly to us if we’re not careful and I think the work that you’re doing is sort of getting us past that guinea pig sort of stage so that we’re not, without flailing too much on the pig here, we’re not buying a pig in a poke kind of thing and having it sitting in the yard where we’re not using it….”

Staff says the City's hybrid police vehicle is operating well and lets officers idle and operate equipment without burning GHG’s. Total vehicles and equipment budgetting was at $844,000 last year, compared to $1,916,600 set for this year and $2,215,000 for 2023. Cost differences can be explained by some items arriving later than others.