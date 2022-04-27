Volunteers Sought for Saturday Rail Trail Firesmart Day

A Nelson Rail Trail Volunteer Firesmart Day this Saturday is increasing local wildfire resiliency as we enter the season of emergency preparedness.

Nelson Fire and Rescue is seeking the help of up to 40 volunteers and everyone taking part should receive a free t-shirt and light lunch. Volunteers 14 and older will be taking woody material on either side of the trail, helping inform and direct trail users around hazard-areas and more.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Fire Chief Len MacCharles:

“We’re going to be doing some rail trail Firesmart cleanup just to increase the resiliency from wildfire that the rail trail gives us. So that’ll be our big kickoff and then on May 7th we’re having an open house to kick off Firesmart and emergency preparedness.”

Chief MacCharles explains that wildfires burning a number of kilometres away can drop embers pretty much anywhere in a community:

“Not just on the interface to the forest; it actually can drop anywhere and those little embers can start things on fire like having your eaves trough full of dry and woody material, (or) having all these ground fuels…. The 1.5 metres immediately adjacent to your home is the single most important thing that you need to focus on and remove all combustibles from that space, so that a ground fire can’t actually move along up against your home catching your house on fire.”

You can register for Saturday's FireSmart day online while spots are still open. Nelson Fire and Rescue also offers free FireSmart home assessments; just call or reach out online.