Wanted 46 Year Old Evading Arrest, Connections to West Kootenays

(Image provided by RCMP)

Could a 46-year old man wanted on several outstanding warrants be residing somewhere in the Rossland, Trail or elsewhere in the West Kootenays?

The Sea to Sky RCMP Detachment in Squamish says Dominic Ethier has connections to the area and is evading arrest.

Offences include obstructing a police officer, assaulting a police officer and fail to appear.

Ethier is described as six-feet tall and 183 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes (pictured above).

Any relative information should go to local police.