Water Main Leak Closes Webster Elementary School Thursday, Friday

sd20

A Warfield water main leak means water services are being shut off for an unknown period of time tomorrow, December 9th, and the following day.

A release from School District 20 Wednesday morning says as a result, Webster Elementary School will be closed on December 9th and 10th and buses will not be running.

If water main work is able to completed on Thursday however, there will be an announcement to follow for a normal school day on Friday.

