Water Main Leak Closes Webster Elementary School Thursday, Friday
A Warfield water main leak means water services are being shut off for an unknown period of time tomorrow, December 9th, and the following day.
A release from School District 20 Wednesday morning says as a result, Webster Elementary School will be closed on December 9th and 10th and buses will not be running.
If water main work is able to completed on Thursday however, there will be an announcement to follow for a normal school day on Friday.
Castlegar Council Approves Loan for Airport Reliability ProjectMonday, December 6th, saw City Council approve a Required Navigational Performance Project loan authorization that would enable aircrafts to determine eligibility to land lower into the valley and closer to the West Kootenay Regional Airport using GPS.
Trail RCMP Report Covers Sign Hit and Run, Fraud, Theft and morePolice were called to find a sign damaged in the A&W parking lot where an unidentified driver had allegedly lost control, slid over the sidewalk and into the sign before fleeing. Road conditions were snowy and believed to be a factor, but anyone with relative information should contact police.
Clean BC Grant Funding Hits RDKB and RDCKThe Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says over $700,00 is seeing the Green Been Curbside Collection Program expand to include Rossland, Warfield, Trail Montrose, Fruitvale and Electoral Areas A and B.
Trail RCMP Issues Benzodiazepine WarningThe detachment’s November 24th weekly release issued a Benzodiazepine Warning. Trail RCMP also want residents to watch out for small fires being set outside by homeless people trying to stay warm. Fire fighters responded to a pair of them recently downtown.
Castlegar RCMP Reports Pair of Stolen VehiclesAny relative information should go to the Castlegar RCMP Detachment.
Murphy Foundation and Smokies Partner to Support Special OlympicsMadelyn says she and brother Ryan, who is a former Smoke Eater, were fortunate enough to play sports and they want to give Special Olympians the same opportunity. The Smokies host Vernon this Friday and Penticton on Saturday.
City Council Receives Nelson Next PresentationMasterminds behind the Nelson Next Climate Strategy fielded Council’s questions on November 19th.
Trail RCMP Reports Increased Local TheftThe Trail Detachment’s latest weekly wrap-up further emphasizes the need to secure valuables, with five reports of theft from vehicles reported over a three-day period.
Nelson Council Receives Poverty Reduction Plan PresentationThe strategy focuses on economic inclusion as well as development, with recommendations to explore a social enterprise and business forum for living wages. Presenters hope the City will publicly endorse the plan, join their Community Partner Network, sponsor a funding application and more.