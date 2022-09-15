Weather Forecaster Covers Short-Medium Forecast, August Climate Report

It was a hotter and drier than average August but personnel at Castlegar's Southeast Fire Centre says that pattern is already changing.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Weather Forecaster Jesse Ellis on Wednesday:

“The current outlook right now is for cooler and more unsettled conditions, occasional convective showers and thundershowers in the short term here; the next few days. Most active today (September 14th) and a little less active Thursday (today), maybe ramping up Friday and Saturday. After that there is a ridge of high pressure building over the east pacific that will likely bring us a cooler, drier north or northwesterly flow into the beginning of next week. But currently it’s tough to say if that ridge is going to be strong enough to bring in a nice early fall-type pattern or whether we’re going to be back into cool and unsettled with frontal waves bringing precipitation next week.”

Ellis says what stands out to him is where our recent moisture has been sourced from:

“I think the moisture that we have out the window today (September 14th) is still some lingering remnants of Hurricane Kay that tracked northward from the coast of Mexico and California and northward up the west coast of California over several days. I think this might be the last day we see the moisture from there…. It’s a neat coincidence of the jet stream pattern in the mid-latitudes pulling up either warm air of humid moist air from the south…. Over the last few days; the source region of this moisture is the remnants of a hurricane. Often times beginning around now and going into October and onwards…. the source moisture for more significant rainfall events is actually the remnants of typhoons from the other side of the pacific over by Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Russia.”

August saw just 21% of normal precipitation and 6.4 total millimetres of rain compared to the 30.4mm average.

Last month’s lowest temperature was recorded at 6.7 degrees on the morning of August 28th, while the highest of the month was a whopping 36.6 degrees on August 8th. The all time high for August is 40 degrees. The mean monthly temperature was 2.7 degrees above normal at 22.7 degrees.

One new daily maximum temperature record was set for August 30th: A 35.6 degree day broke a 55 year old record with just 35 degrees recorded on that day back in 1967.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow on winter weather predictions.