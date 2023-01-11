Weather Forecaster Speaks to January Temperatures, December Stats

A Castlegar Weather Forecaster at the Southeast Fire Centre predicts milder than average conditions to continue.

Jesse Ellis says a deep upper trough over eastern pacific Canada and south westerly winds have brought us milder temperatures since late December.

He tells Bounce Radio that not much is yet changing:

“That upper trough looks like it’s going to hold off shore for probably at least another week here. So the south westerly flow should persist, we should continue to see above average temperatures, so that’s day time highs in, near or just slightly above zero in the valley bottoms….”

“It looks like a milder than average pattern and potentially a little bit wetter than average. What we’re looking for, for a shift in the upper flow, would be for things to come back around from the Northwest or from the North. There aren’t any really good indications that’s going to happen real soon here and as long as we are still seeing the upper flow to the south west it’s unlikely that we’re going to see a strong blast of cold artic air coming down from Northern BC or Alberta.”

Ellis expects that we should switch back to cooler than average conditions before spring, probably just not any time soon:

“I mean we’re still in that La Nina phase, so the extended outlook makes me think that at some point we should shift back around to cooler than average conditions before the winter’s done, but at least for the short term that’s not on the immediate horizon.”

A lack of cloud and fog could bring our temperatures below minus-three degrees, but still not as cold as any artic air mass.

Looking back at December, the stats show a wild month of weather. In addition to being over two and a half degrees colder than average, the temperature suddenly got about 20 degrees warmer just before Christmas, shortly after record low temperatures were recorded on the 19th and 23rd.

The over 20mm of rain on Boxing Day was the most we have seen in a single day in over a year.