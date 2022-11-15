Weather Forecaster Speaks to November Snow, October Climate Report

(Image: stock)

A Weather Forecaster at Castlegar's Southeast Fire Centre isn't overly surprised by October’s lack of flurries, but says more precipitation could soon fall following a snowy first week of November.

Jesse Ellis tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that our next chance for snow is right around the corner:

“It’s looking like November 22 to 25. So around the middle of next week is when we may see a transition back into a more seasonal westerly flow, bringing temperatures back up closer to normal values and that’s when we may see a wave of pacific moisture coming in bringing the next round of snow…. That’s after that little bit of snow along the leading edge of the artic air mass that comes down from the north Wednesday night or Thursday…. So snow number one originating from the north Wednesday night or Thursday and then the next best chance of snow is going to be from the west towards the middle of next week.”

Ellis says this month's cold snap isn't unusual, but is certainly interesting:

“We had an upper trough coming down from the north pacific that pushed a cold front southward across BC and then it was also able to pull down a cold and dry air mass originating in the artic in behind it and that’s why we got that blast of cold (and) dry air from the north or northeast depending on where you are and that’s the air mass that we are still currently in right now…. The longer it hangs around here the more it takes on the characteristics of these lower latitudes.”

Now for a break down on the snow we’ve received so far:

“It was quite varied throughout the valleys of the West Kootenays. In Castlegar here we picked up about nine centimeters on November seventh, which was the main day with that artic air pushing in, with a couple of centimeters that fell before that….”

Ellis adds that last November the area reached temperatures of minus-12 degrees, which hasn’t yet been achieved this year.

Looking at last month’s climate report, it was a slightly warmer than average October with a 10.6 degree mean monthly temperature, up from the normal 8 degrees. There was no recorded snow compared to the 1.9 centimetres that usually falls and just 29.9 milometers of October’s 49.4 milometer average rainfall. This was also the fourth consecutive month with warmer and drier than average conditions.