Webster Elementary Re-Opens Doors Following Water Main Leak
Webster Elementary School is open again today, December 10th, following a Warfield water main leak that shut down the facility yesterday.
School District 20 says buses will be running at their usual times with necessary work having been completed.
Trail and Rossland to Host 2026 BC Winter GamesThe virtual announcement on Thursday started off with words from West Kootenay MLA, Minister Katrine Conroy.
Nelson Welcome Sign Competition Goes to Public VoteOver 30 submissions were received, four remain for voting, and results will be presented to Nelson City Council in January.
RDKB Chair Speaks to Green Bin Program ExpansionThe Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with RDKB Board Chair Linda Worley this week following the announcement.
Water Main Leak Closes Webster Elementary School Thursday, FridayWebster Elementary School will be closed on December 9th and 10th and buses will not be running.
Castlegar Council Approves Loan for Airport Reliability ProjectMonday, December 6th, saw City Council approve a Required Navigational Performance Project loan authorization that would enable aircrafts to determine eligibility to land lower into the valley and closer to the West Kootenay Regional Airport using GPS.
Trail RCMP Report Covers Sign Hit and Run, Fraud, Theft and morePolice were called to find a sign damaged in the A&W parking lot where an unidentified driver had allegedly lost control, slid over the sidewalk and into the sign before fleeing. Road conditions were snowy and believed to be a factor, but anyone with relative information should contact police.
Clean BC Grant Funding Hits RDKB and RDCKThe Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says over $700,00 is seeing the Green Been Curbside Collection Program expand to include Rossland, Warfield, Trail Montrose, Fruitvale and Electoral Areas A and B.
Trail RCMP Issues Benzodiazepine WarningThe detachment’s November 24th weekly release issued a Benzodiazepine Warning. Trail RCMP also want residents to watch out for small fires being set outside by homeless people trying to stay warm. Fire fighters responded to a pair of them recently downtown.
Castlegar RCMP Reports Pair of Stolen VehiclesAny relative information should go to the Castlegar RCMP Detachment.