West Kootenay Regional Airport Records 83% Reliability Through March

Castlegar City Council heard last month's West Kootenay Regional Airport update at their April 3rd Committee of the Whole.

Here's West Kootenay Regional Airport Manager Maciej Habrych:

“Last month, March, we saw about 83% reliability with five cancellations out of 31 attempts, which resulted in a 53% load factor throughout the month on average….The RFP (Request for Proposals) for the apron work is out and we’re excited to get that project moving forward. Other than that we’re slowly getting ready for spring and summer operations.”

Apron Expansion work isn’t the only airport project on Castlegar’s to-do list: Today’s press release from the City says they’ve received a six-million dollar grant to help renovate and expand the West Kootenay Regional Airport’s terminal building.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more on that project to follow.