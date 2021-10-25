Whitewater Previews COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of Season

The team at Whitewater Ski Hill is getting ready for another ski-season under COVID-19 rules, but feel they're more prepared with safety barriers still in place from last year. The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Marketing Director Peter Lonergan last week to touch on safety protocols you can expect when you return to the slopes.

He says proof of vaccination will be required for upstairs dining:

“So upstairs of the Whitewater Lodge will be proof of vaccination only, however downstairs is gonna [sic] be open to everyone, there’s bathrooms downstairs and there’s also going to be grab and go food downstairs….”

Lonergan explains that the hill itself is a different ball game:

“We won't mandate that (the hill) unless it’s basically government mandated for us due to sport or some regulation like that. We had a very successful season last year, however we are gonna have masks in lift lines and on lifts currently.”

He says the hill hopes to attract more visitors this year:

“I think that we saw that through the summer, more and more people are getting out and travelling, the US border is open for them to come, so I think we’re expecting more…. What that means in terms of ‘is it going to be a ton more and getting close to where is was in 2018 and 2019?’ I don’t think so but that’s always up for question….”

Lonergan adds much like other local businesses during the pandemic, the hill has received fewer job applications across all roles, but the team has been able to prepare through the summer. He says the team’s mindset is still focused on all around safety and they’re looking forward to people returning to the hill in a couple of months.