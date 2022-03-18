Wildfire Risk Reduction Efforts Underway in Selous Creek Area

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says Rail Trail users in the area south of Mountain Station can expect detours pending Wildfire Risk Reduction efforts.

Project Manager John Cathro explains ongoing operations in the Selous Creek area:

“There’s really one primary objective and that’s to reduce the risk of wildfire adjacent to the municipal boundaries of Nelson, immediately south and also adjacent to the Selous creek water intake which provides Nelson with drinking water….. The project started in the planning phase four of five years ago, we started doing some of the harvesting last year and it was shut down because of a really early wildfire year…. The harvesting has started now and there will be harvesting, (and) fuel modification leading up to prescribed burning between now and snowfall in the late fall early winter 2022.”

Cathro explains this project is part of a bigger regional collaboration involving BC Parks and the City of Nelson:

“We’re also working in the Five Mile Creek area which is in West Arm Park…. And that’s where Nelson gets about 80% of it’s water and we’re doing similar work around the water intake and the road that goes up there to reduce the risk of wildfire….”

This project is supported by Forest Enhancement Society of BC funding covering roughly 65-hectares of crown land upslope from the Rail Trail. Rail Trail users are asked to expect and respect signage and any detours.