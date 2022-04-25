Wildsafe Presentation to Nelson Council Wraps 2021 Operations

An annual update to Nelson City Council back on March 22nd addressed Wildsafe BC's operations through 2021.

Last year saw the highest black bear activity since 2016 which is chalked up to drought and wildfire smoke limiting berry crops. Grizzly sightings were also up, but not as much. Last year saw door to door education focused in areas with heightened wildlife activity, with 254 residents directly spoken to and 903 door hangers left behind. Garbage remains the main animal attractant but compost is also largely attracting both bears and rats, while fruit trees and bird feeders remain popular buffet items as well.

The delegation says new-comers not used to sharing the area with bears can be a bit dramatic, but Councillor Jesse Woodward hopes to ease the transition for new residents moving to bear-country:

“Nelson is growing as a town; we’ve ticked over 11,000 people now in our city…. Do you see evidence that this growth is having a negative impact on wildlife or more interaction with wildlife? Or does wildlife sort of flux with that growth?”

“Is there an expedient way to, I don’t know if it’s through the real-estate board…. know that when newcomers are coming so they get that information right away?” adds Councillor Woodward

One suggested concept is adding educational materials to the welcome baskets offered to new home buyers.

“I understand Wildsafe in the past has helped the city coordinate the beer-proof bin purchases and I’m wondering what work you guys are doing in other communities, (and) how we might resource that here in the City of Nelson to ensure a program is available for bear-proof bins….” asked Councillor Keith Page

The delegation hopes to see bear-proof garbage bins offered for Nelson residents opposed to just at parks, adding City's like Trail have tried community bins in designated hot spots but they can also be misused.