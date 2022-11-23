WildsafeBC Presents Year in Review to Castlegar City Council

Castlegar City Council was briefed on WildsafeBC's year to date at Monday’s Committee of the Whole, November 21st.

This year saw 232 total animal reports; down from last year's 317 reports and more than in both 2020 and 2019. There were 187 black bear reports this year; down from last year’s 231 black bears.

Community Coordinator Tara Pejski says the Harvest Match program that launched this year saw 86 online members over 2 months:

“Basically the intent was to match volunteers that were willing to go around to people’s houses and gleam fruit and nut trees.… So if it was an elderly person that couldn’t climb the ladder anymore or maybe somebody renting a house and they just couldn’t be bothered; we would find volunteers that would go and gleam the fruit and they could use that to make jams or pies or whatever they wanted. We also had people that would go and pick fruit that was already on the ground and starting to decompose and take it for their livestock. So we really tried to push that someone will always benefit from what other people don’t want.”

Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff agrees that promoting Harvest Match earlier in the season could be beneficial:

“Maybe in the spring utility bill; maybe we put some information there about the harvesting and that just to get it in people’s mind if there’s room in that. Just it goes to everybody’s household right?”

A new no-nonsense-approach saw 23 violation tickets issued this year compared to nine last year, with 292 residential bins tagged last year and just 60 tagged in 2022.

Pejski says at least 405 residences received door-to-door canvassing:

“So if there was reports or concerns about certain species in this particular area we would go door to door and talk about attractant information and leave some information behind. This number has actually increased since I put it together and submitted it last Thursday….”

Wildsafe facilitated 26 school presentations in Castlegar to roughly 192 student participants and 10 other workshops for about 116 people.