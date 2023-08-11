WildsafeBC Speaks to Low Number of Bear Sightings

A lack of bear sightings and reports at lower elevations is good news according to Wildsafe BC.

Nelson Coordinator Lisa Thomson blames the lack of sightings on a bountiful huckleberry crop:

“I would imagine they’re pretty much all up there in abundance of the huckleberries. We, myself haven’t had any reports of bears and I even reached out to the Ursa Project to see if they’d been receiving reports to see if people had been reporting to them as opposed to Wildsafe and they had no report as well.”

Thomson says as huckleberry numbers start to dwindle, sightings could increase, but another potential impact is wildfires:

“I would imagine that we’re gong to start seeing them kind of come down lower into the valley with the fires kind of higher up in elevation and whether that effects the huckleberries up there as well. But I imagine we’ll be seeing deer and coyotes and bears as well and possibly other wildlife to come down and try and get some relief.”

Thomson recalls a wolf encounter on the Paulson Pass and warns drivers that they’ve been reported to approach vehicles.

She adds that's not all for the area:

“We’ve also had some reports from the park people up around Nancy Greene that people who are camping up there aren’t being respectful of you know taking out their garbage and storing their food…. That’s encouraging animals like wolves and cougars and bears into the area.”

Thomson says wildlife sightings could increase as animals distance themselves from wildfires at higher elevations.

She's also hosting a free bear spray demonstration workshop tomorrow, August 12th, starting at 10AM at Kokanee Creek Provincial Park. Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to email nelson@wildsafe.com.