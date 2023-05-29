Wind Phone Discussion Returns to Castlegar City Council

A recent proposal to install a Wind Phone in Castlegar has gone one step further.

The Wind Phone concept helps with grief by letting people hold one-way conversations with those that have passed on. A letter read in council’s correspondence matters explained that a phone booth has been secured and the Hospice Society would like to install it at Millennium Park.

City Councillor Brian Bogle led the discussion:

“…. What Suzanne’s request is, is to let her have spots that she thought would be suitable in the park for it. Basically wants the city staff to make the decision on what they think would be the best spot and have it installed.”

Director of Municipal Services Chris Hallum says they have lots of projects on the go already, but there are some options:

“We could take the list that the individuals provided, have staff look at that and then choose what we think is an ideal one, or we could narrow it down and then let council have input on the decision of that location. Once then the location is decided on, we could get our staff to look and do a little quick cost estimate.”

One Councillor suggested temporarily installing the feature in time for the Hike for Hospice event, but Mayor Maria McFaddin was apprehensive:

“I would say no because of liability issues, if it’s not bolted down we could get ourselves into some complicated -or it might get broken or something…. Yeah that would be my concern, is just it getting damaged….”

Staff will work with the Castlegar Hospice Society on a location and report back to City Council with cost implications.