Witness in Nelson Manslaughter Trial Speaks to Guilty Verdict

Bounce Radio News caught up with a witness who testified in the Alex Willness manslaughter trial following this week's guilty verdict.

The court previously heard that Karmangah Tait and his father were passing through on a camping trip when the incident occurred on Nelson's Baker Street, July 16th, nearly three years ago.

The pair chased down Allan Young's attacker, Alex Jack Willness, and helped restrain him further up the road until police could take over.

Tait says testifying was difficult but it had to be done:

“It was a very stressful time, more-so it’s been a very stressful three years since that incident occurred and I can rest easy now knowing that the verdict has been reached and I believe the correct verdict has been reached….”

“….Everything comes out in the wash. The truth will come out in the wash. It isn’t always easy doing the right thing but sometimes the right thing needs to be done. Telling the truth isn’t always easy but telling the truth and standing up for what you believe in, doing the right thing, is always the best course of action.”

“It provides closure for not only myself, but the family of Mr. Young. It provides a set of hope that the criminal justice system in this country still stands and that they don’t allow bad people to get away with bad things.”

He adds that he’s currently on course with the Canadian Military at CFB-Gagetown.

Tait testified March 9th, the guilty verdict was reached June 20th and a sentencing hearing for Alex Jack Willness will be scheduled on August 14th.