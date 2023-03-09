Witness Testifies to Detaining Attacker in Nelson Manslaughter Trial

Day four of an ongoing manslaughter trial in Nelson heard from one of the restaurant patrons present during the July 16th 2020 incident.

This regarding the death of off-duty Abbotsford Police Constable Allan Young.

Young passed away due to his injuries just five days after the incident; the accused is Alex Willness.

Testifying today, March 9th 2023, was Karmangah Tait: A Project Manager for the Federal Government and Infantry Officer for the Military who was passing through Nelson with his father in the summer of 2020 for camping.

Crown Counsel lead Thursday’s questioning as Tait described his recollection of Young crossing a restaurant patio barricade to de-escalate a group along the road that was creating a disturbance.

Tait described one member of the group, and the attacker, as being six-foot two-inches tall, weighing roughly 180-pounds, wearing a black hoodie and holding a skateboard.

The witness recalls chasing down Young's attacker with his father and holding them further up the road until police arrived.

“He turned around and lunged forward like he was going to swing at my dad” says Tait, adding this time the attacker’s lunge had lacked the tremendous amount of force that was demonstrated just moments before “Both of them were on the ground… I had to pick up my dad and then…. I threw him (attacker) in a choke hold and I held him there”

Tait currently has a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and recalls having a white belt back in July of 2020.

The Defence's Jordan Watt began Thursday’s line of questioning with Tait's martial arts background.

He also asked the witness about their level of alcohol consumption on the night of the incident.

Click here to read about day one. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.