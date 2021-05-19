WKPFRJ to Hold Vigils Across West Kootenays

The West Kootenay People for Racial Justice group is remembering the anniversary of lives damaged or taken due to systemic racism.

May 25th marks one year since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, followed by Chantel Moore's death in New Brunswick June 4th.

Public vigils are set to be held outside of law enforcement offices across the West Kootenays, all throughout the day next Tuesday to avoid forming large crowds.

Organizers are calling for participants on the 25th to bring prayers, signs, stories and more, as well as names of those whose lives were lost to systemic racism.