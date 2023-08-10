Woman Fatally Struck by Train in Nelson, Trail RCMP Report

An elderly woman was fatally struck by a westbound train on Sunday, August 6th, in Nelson.

The Nelson Police Department says they responded at 8:40AM to the CP-Rail Tracks near the 1000-block of Sproat Drive.

No further details are being released at this time but anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to come forward.

RCMP in Trail are investigating the sudden death of a 62-year old Genelle woman in a forested area near Birch Bank Station Road.

A man walking his dog in the area made the discovery Tuesday morning, August 8th.

“I would like the message to be that if you are struggling there is help available. You do not have to suffer alone. Please reach out to one of the many services available in our community, or contact the Trail Detachment to consult with an officer on options available if you do not know where to turn.“ says Sergeant Mike Wicentowich

Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the woman’s death and the investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroner Service

Also from Trail RCMP’s latest weekly report: A 36-year old Trail man and 48-year old Grand Forks man are awaiting future court dates after being caught by police last Friday, August 4th.

An uninsured 1999 Honda Accord was clocked crossing the Victoria Street Bridge and detained roadside just after 6:30PM.

The Trail man had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and the passenger had one.

“I would like to praise the pro-active work of our Trail RCMP officers who remain constantly vigilant in their patrol while on and off-duty.” adds the Sergeant

A vehicle search seized an imitation handgun and rifle, knives, bear spray, ammunition, and 19 grams of a substance believe to be street drugs.