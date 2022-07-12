WorkSafeBC Fines FortisBC Citing High-Risk Violations

WorkSafeBC has issued an over $11,000 fine to FortisBC following a worksite visit to the Bonnington Falls Hydroelectric Dam.

WorkSafe says the employer failed to ensure energy sources were isolated and controlled if an unexpected start-up could cause injury to workers.

This as a generating unit was not shut down and locked out, sending water surge events flooding and damaging scaffold suspended over the plant where workers were repairing concrete.

The organization also says the employer failed to establish and maintain a system of regulatory compliance and failed to ensure that health and safety activities were coordinated.

Fortis was also fined over $9000 back in March 2020, after a worker reportedly drilled holes in a cinderblock, releasing vermiculite insulation which contained asbestos.