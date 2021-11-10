No End In Sight to Investigation into Trail Homicide

It could be some time yet before authorities decide if there will be charges in the death of Cam Cunningham.

The 39-year-old city man died from his injuries following a June 30th altercation in downtown Trail.

He was found at a Victoria St. convenience store close to where the incident happened, treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital, but never recovered.

Police arrested a 33-year old man the next day, but released the suspect pending completion of the investigation that RCMP later said could take months.

RCMP told Bounce News earlier this week the investigation continues and they want to ensure the case is ready for trial when they pass it on to the crown, but warned prosecutors could take a while before making a decision on charges.

Cam's sister Keara Starr Cunningham says it's been a long-hard wait for the family who are still hoping that justice will come soon.