No Growth Overnight in Merry Creek Wildfire, Blaze 70% Contained

The B-C Wildfire Service reports the Merry Creek Wildfire is 70% contained.

RDCK officials add there was no growth of the human caused blaze overnight Friday.

Residents from 31 properties near Merry Creek Forest Service Road remain evacuated because of the 20 hectare fire about 8km southwest of Castlegar.

Interior Health said evacuees included residents from the Talarico Place and Castleview Care Centre long-term care homes who have been taken to other care homes in the Kootenay-Boundary until it's safe to return.

The RDCK has put one property on evacuation alert, meaning those residents need to be ready to leave on short notice.

Another six areas in the City of Castlegar also remain on evacuation alert.